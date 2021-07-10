Iranian artists weave exquisite rug specially for Tokyo Olympics

TEHRAN – For the first time, an elegant and luxury carpet has been produced by Iranian artists aiming to showcase the history of the Olympics at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Some 250 colors have been used in weaving the carpet, measuring 230cm by 170cm in dimensions, IRNA reported on Saturday.

It is somehow a kind of encyclopedia for the games, as pictures of renowned figures such as the founder of the modern Olympic Games, Pierre de Coubertin; the Japanese emperor Meiji; the Iranian legendary wrestler, Gholamreza Takhti; and the American former swimmer and the most successful Olympian, Michael Phelps; are seen on the rug.

Eight masters of carpet weaving have endeavored round the clock over the course of six months to complete the artwork.

Flags of participating countries have also been woven in the form of scales on two koi fish, which are symbols of love and friendship in Japan.

MG