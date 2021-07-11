Knowledge-based firms ink deal with RIPI to indigenize oil equipment

TEHRAN - Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) has signed two deals with domestic knowledge-based companies for commercial production of newly indigenized oil equipment, Shana reported.

As reported, the mentioned deals were signed with Azma Sanjesh Pishro LTD and TOF Tech Pars Company for the mass production of oil- and water-based nanofluids, as well as the joint development of an Ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) device for analyzing sulfur and mercury compounds and other gaseous and fluid currents, respectively.

IMS is a technology developed in recent decades to detect, identify, and monitor trace organic compounds in different matrices. This technology uses the ion mobility of detected substances in an electric field to separate the ions under atmospheric pressure.

Strengthening domestic production and indigenizing the knowledge and technology for the production of the products and equipment that Iran imports from other countries has become one of the major programs that the country is pursuing in recent years.

To materialize this objective, knowledge-based companies have played a noticeable part, especially in indigenizing the products and equipment applied in the oil industry, which is the major sector in the country’s national economy.

Cooperating with capable domestic knowledge-based companies and startups is one of the very fruitful steps that the oil ministry has taken in its efforts to reach complete independence from foreign resources for meeting its equipment needs.

Back in November 2020, the Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Research and Technology Directorate said that the company is seriously pursuing a program for using the capacities of domestic knowledge-based companies for meeting the oil industry’s technological needs.

In materializing the goal of indigenizing the production of the oil industry’s equipment, RIPI has also played a very significant role in collaborating with the knowledge-based companies for working on innovative research projects for producing various equipment and base-products needed in the industry.

EF/MA