Ex-Iran defender Mahmoud Shakibi dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran national football team defender Mahmoud Shakibi died of a heart attack at the age of 94 in Tehran on Monday.

Shakibi was a member of Iran football team who won a silver medal at the 1951 Asian Games in India.

He started his playing career in 1943 with Iranian football club Shahbaz and joined Shahin after four years and enjoyed 11 years of playing for that club.

Shakibi scored his only goal for Iran football team in a match against Pakistan on Oct. 27, 1950 in a friendly match in Tehran that ended 5-1 for Iran.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Shakibi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.