National housing plan’s affordable units handed over to owners

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, on Monday, handed over 51,230 affordable housing units to applicants under the framework of a program called National Housing Action Plan.

The National Housing Action Plan aims to construct 400,000 small and medium-size apartments (70-100 square meters in size) across the country and particularly in Tehran, where housing prices have risen most sharply.

Nearly half of the total number of the said houses will be constructed in Tehran’s suburban “new towns” such as Parand and Pardis, respectively located in the west and east of the city.

