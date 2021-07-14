Hamed Amiri withdraws from Tokyo Paralympics due to injury

TEHRAN – Iranian thrower Hamed Amiri will miss 2020 Paralympic Games after suffering a back arm injury.

The thrower said that he cannot train because of the injury which suffered in the training camp.

Amiri won a silver medal at the men’s shot put F55 in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

His withdrawal will be a huge blow to Iran in Tokyo since he was a favorite to win a gold medal in the Games.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games – the 16th Summer Paralympic Games – will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. A total of 540 events and 22 sports are scheduled for the Games.