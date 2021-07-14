TEDPIX climbs 1,600 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,602 points to 1.305 million on Wednesday.

As reported, 7.664 billion securities worth 60.165 trillion rials (about $1.432 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 1,295 points, and the second market’s index increased 11,006 points.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

These systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

Launching these single window systems would accelerate and facilitate many affairs and hopefully services would be provided more quickly and easily to the clients and companies.

