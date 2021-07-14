“Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” from economist Anne Case and Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton, a groundbreaking account of how the flaws in capitalism are fatal for America’s working class, has been published in Persian.

The book has been printed at Sorush, a publishing house affiliated with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, and Parnaz Talebi is the translator of the book originally published by Princeton University Press on March 17, 2020.

Life expectancy in the United States has recently fallen for three years in a row — a reversal not seen since 1918 or in any other wealthy nation in modern times.

In the past two decades, deaths of despair from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholism have risen dramatically, and now claim hundreds of thousands of American lives each year — and they’re still rising.

Anne Case and Angus Deaton, known for first sounding the alarm about deaths of despair, explain the overwhelming surge in these deaths and shed light on the social and economic forces that are making life harder for the working class. They demonstrate why, for those who used to prosper in America, capitalism is no longer delivering.

“Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” paints a troubling portrait of the American dream in decline. For the white working class, today’s America has become a land of broken families and few prospects.

As the college-educated become healthier and wealthier, adults without a degree are literally dying from pain and despair.

In this critically important book, Case and Deaton tie the crisis to the weakening position of labor, the growing power of corporations, and, above all, to a rapacious healthcare sector that redistributes working-class wages into the pockets of the wealthy. Capitalism, which over two centuries lifted countless people out of poverty, is now destroying the lives of blue-collar America.

This book charts a way forward, providing solutions that can rein in capitalism’s excesses and make it work for everyone.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism”.

