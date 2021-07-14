Iran: U.S. must stop interfering in Cuba

TEHRAN — In a statement late on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called for an immediate end to U.S. unilateral sanctions against other countries, including Cuba.

Cuba has faced extensive U.S. sanctions for more than six decades, which has affected the people's economy and livelihoods, especially in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Khatibzadeh said, "In this situation, in which the United States is mainly responsible for the many problems created for the Cuban people, it has appeared as a supporter of the Cuban protests and, in clear violation of explicit international rules, has sought to interfere in the internal affairs of this country."

The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its principled positions, while condemning the illegal U.S. sanctions, which is an important factor in the economic hardship for the Cuban people, condemns any interference in the internal affairs of the country.

"As a country that is facing the United States' oppression, we express solidarity with the Cuban people and government and call for an immediate end to unilateral U.S. sanctions against Cuba," Khatibzadeh said.

Hundreds of Cubans began protesting on Sunday in the towns of San Antonio de los Banos, near the capital of Havana, and Palma Soriano, in the country’s southeast, against extended electricity blackouts, the worsening economic condition, and to demand Covid-19 vaccines.



SA/PA