Iranian road network needs 12,500 km of new highways to meet demands

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister has said over 12,500 kilometers (km) of highways are needed to be constructed across the country to meet the country’s current transportation demands, IRIB reported on Friday.

Noting that 90 percent of the country's freight and passenger traffic is carried out through the highways network, Kheirollah Khademi has said: "In order to be able to balance the needs [with the current infrastructure], we must have 35,000 kilometers of highways across the country."

"We currently have 20,000 kilometers of highways and 2,500 kilometers of freeways across the country," he added.

According to Khademi, the construction of the mentioned ways requires 1.2 quadrillion rials (about $28.5 billion) of investment.

The official noted that if about 850 to 1000 kilometers of highways or freeways are constructed every year, it will take 12 to 13 years for the mentioned goal to be realized.

He called on the government to accelerate the completion of transportation projects across the country.

Back in May, Khademi, who is also the managing director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), had announced that 440 km of freeways and 1,200 km of highways are going to be added to the country’s road network by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2022).

The official noted that the ministry prioritized the completion of nine major freeway projects which would have the biggest impact on the country’s transportation and transit operations over the past two years and these projects have had average progress of more than 70 percent so far.

Khademi stressed that the completion of 221 km of freeways in the previous year was achieved despite the fact that the annual freeway construction in the country has been 80 km.

