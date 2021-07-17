Iran drawn into tough group at Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran have been drawn in a tough group at the 21st Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in Pampanga, Clark, Subic, the Philippines from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2021, with 8 teams vying for top honors.

According to the draw results, hosts Philippines are in Pool A with Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Thailand and South Korea, podium finishers in the last two tournaments, are bracketed in Pool B, along with Iran and Australia.

Japan, which ruled the 2017 Binan and 2019 Seoul editions, withdrew from this year's competition.

The tournament also serves as part of Asian qualification for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, with the top two nations including winners and runners-up advancing to the qualifying tournaments.