Works by Iranian artist Armin Amirian on view at KMA Intl. Juried Biennial

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artist Armin Amirian, who merges staged photography with other arts, are on view at Cladogram: 2ND KMA International Juried Biennial.

The biennial is organized by the Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) in Katonah, New York.

Two works from Amirian’s series Sarapardeh have been selected to be showcased at the biennial, which opened on July 11 and will run until September 19.

The biennial, juried by Yasmeen Siddiqui, brings together almost 60 artists working in written and visual media, the organizers have announced.

A cladogram is a branching diagram that shows relationships among different species and their history of evolution.

Similarly, this exhibition will include work that engages with personal or family history, explores the ways in which historical objects and ideas are organized, categorized and displayed, and challenges the dominant narrative of history and art history.

With Cladogram, the KMA presents a broad range of contemporary work created by artists based locally, regionally, and from 21 countries around the world, in an effort to build networks of artists internationally.

Siddiqui is a curator, essayist, lecturer and founding director of Minerva Projects, which supports interdisciplinary artists. The top three submissions will receive awards during the closing ceremony of the exhibition.

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Katonah Museum of Art originates three to four exhibitions annually, covering a broad range of art and humanities topics.

From the beginning, the KMA was committed to presenting exceptional art from all cultures and time periods.

The founders’ decision to be a non-collecting institution resulted in a dynamic and flexible exhibition program, which remains one of the most distinctive features of the KMA.

The KMA offers lectures, films, workshops, concerts and other events for a general audience; and presents innovative and substantive programs for over 100 member schools.

