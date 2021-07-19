Nick Dear’s stage adaptation of “Frankenstein” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Frankenstein: Based on the Novel by Mary Shelley”, a stage adaptation of English author Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel by Nick Dear has been published in Persian.

The book translated by Farshad Rezai has been released by Ney Publication in Tehran.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker.

Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, and increasingly desperate and vengeful, he determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, adapted for the stage by Nick Dear, premiered at the National Theatre, London, in February 2011.

Dear is a British playwright and screenwriter. His best-known plays include “The Art of Success” and “Frankenstein”.

Among his many screenplays are “Persuasion” and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Shelley was also the editor of the works of her husband, Romantic poet and philosopher Percy Bysshe Shelley.

She was the daughter of the political philosopher William Godwin and the writer, philosopher and feminist Mary Wollstonecraft.

Shelley was taken seriously as a writer in her own lifetime, though reviewers often missed the political edge to her novels.

After her death, however, she was chiefly remembered only as the wife of Percy Bysshe Shelley and as the author of “Frankenstein”.

It was not until 1989, when Emily Sunstein published her prizewinning biography “Mary Shelley: Romance and Reality”, that a full-length scholarly biography analyzing all of Shelley’s letters, journals and works within their historical context was published.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Frankenstein: Based on the Novel by Mary Shelley”.

