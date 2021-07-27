“The Badger” named best at Swindon film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “The Badger” has been crowned best feature at the Swindon Independent International Film Festival in England.

Directed by Kazem Mollai, the film tells the story of a 40-year-old woman called Sudeh Sharifzadegan who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage.

Her 11-year-old son, Matiar is kidnapped. After considerable effort, Sudeh is forced to ask for the ransom money from her ex-husband, Payman. After Matiar’s release, Sudeh, being curious, comes to the sudden realization that it was all her son’s plan to provide the grounds for his father’s return.

“The Badger” has previously won awards at several international events.

It was honored in three categories, including the best audience and best actor at the 19th Riverside International Film Festival in the Inland Empire region of Southern California in May. It also received the festival’s President Award for its ensemble cast.

Winners of the Swindon Independent International Film Festival were announced last Thursday.

Keith Allott from the United Kingdom won the award for best director for his movie “Double Word Score”, which shows lockdown boredom leads to a flirtatious game of Scrabble between neighbors Jamie and Ashley.

“Portrait” by director Keir Siewert from the UK was selected as best short film.

Based on a real story, Rhetta, an industrious model, sets up a shoot with a predatory photographer, notorious for his coercion tactics and aggressive actions. However, little does he realize that Rhetta has orchestrated this meeting as a sting to expose his inappropriate behavior on an online video live stream.

“1000 Days” directed by Jeanette Rourke and Ron Bambridge was picked as best documentary.

The documentary shows that no one is immune globally. Close to 800,000 people die from suicide every year. That is one person every forty seconds and we don’t talk about it. The film’s aim is to break that silence.

Photo: “The Badger” by Iranian director Kazem Mollai.

MMS/YAW