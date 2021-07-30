Security Council’s inexcusable inaction has emboldened Israel, Iranian diplomat says 

TEHRAN - The UN Security Council’s seven decades of “utter and inexcusable inaction” has emboldened the Zionist regime of Israel, an Iranian diplomat to the UN said on Wednesday, noting the history of mankind is a proof to the fact that “when unlawful acts go unpunished, they are repeated.”

Zahra Ershadi, the deputy permanent representative of Iran to the UN, made the remarks before a UN Security Council session.

"The Council's decades-long utter and inexcusable inaction has seriously emboldened that regime to commit more crimes with more brutality," Ershadi said.

Speaking on "The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question," she censured the United States for encouraging Israel by systematically shielding the regime against any action by the Security Council.

Speaking on “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question,” she censured the United States for encouraging Israel by systematically shielding the regime against any action by the Security Council.

“The latest example of such measures was the act of the United States, in May 2021, in blocking the Security Council from issuing even a simple press statement calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza,” Press TV quoted her as saying.

Ershadi made it clear that such “unwavering support” for Israel by the U.S. is against the inherent rights of the oppressed Palestinians, including their right to life, dignity, liberation, self-defense, self-determination, and to establish their own independent state.

“The Security Council must put an immediate end to this unjustifiable and unacceptable trend and to compel the Israeli regime to cease, immediately and completely, all its crimes against Palestinians; remove the unlawful and inhumane blockade of the Gaza Strip; end the occupation of all Palestinian territories, the occupied Syrian Golan and parts of Lebanon; and also, to hold that regime accountable for committing the gravest international crimes for over several decades,” the diplomat added.

She said Iran condemns the Zionist regime in the strongest terms and reiterates its support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and the full realization of all their inalienable rights, particularly their right to self-determination and to establish an independent Palestinian state, with al-Quds as its capital.

“Completely absurd, irrelevant and baseless”

Elsewhere in her remarks, Ershadi said the Israeli regime’s representative once again played victim in his statement on Wednesday and accused others in the region and the world in order to distract attention from its brutal crimes.

“Instead of proposing to address the challenges of others, the Israeli regime must stop murder and bloodshed and cease expanding its terrorist activities to the entire region,” she said, rejecting Israel’s accusations regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as “completely absurd, irrelevant and baseless.”

The accusations, she said, are aimed at covering up the dangers posed by the Israeli regime’s nuclear weapons to the region and beyond.

“To remove this threat, the international community must compel that regime to renounce the possession of nuclear weapons, join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and put all its nuclear activities and facilities under the comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Other accusations of the Israeli regime’s representative were mere fabrication and disinformation too,” she added.