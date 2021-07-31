TEDPIX jumps 34,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 34,962 points to 1.351 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported, over 7.542 billion securities worth 58.18 trillion rials (about $1.385 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index rose 28,642 points, and the second market’s index increased 60,961 points.

TEDPIX had risen 5,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.316 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

