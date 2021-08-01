Iranian police seize ancient relics from smuggler

TEHRAN – Three historical objects have recently been confiscated from an antique dealer in west-central Iran.

The accused was traced and finally arrested in his place after police received reports from cultural heritage aficionados about his misdeeds, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Recovered relics include two statues and a plate, Hossein-Ali Fazli added.

The official, however, did not refer to the exact age of the relics recovered in the city of Abhar, Zanjan province.

The culprit was detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/AFM