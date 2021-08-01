Naval power is result of jihadi management, says Army official

TEHRAN – A senior Army official said on Sunday that development of Makran coasts and great increase in Iran’s naval power are the result of a professional performance which he described as “jihadi management”.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy army commander for coordination affairs, made the remarks in a ceremony inaugurating the Yas Fatemi building at the nursing faculty of the Army Medical University.

Sayyari said jihadi management is associated with firm determination, seriousness, diligence, goal setting, accuracy, and serious efforts.

Citing examples of jihadi spirit, he said, “We succeeded to develop Makran coasts while many things had not been predicted in advance.”

Makaran coasts lie along the Sea of Oman in south Iran in Sistan-Balouchestan province.

“Definitely, firm determination, seriousness, eagerness, far-sightedness and diligent efforts of our dear colleagues in the Army made this possible in the shortest time and this is the same jihadi management that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always been insisting on,” he stated.

Sayyari, who was the commander of Navy from 2007 to 2017, also said close interaction and constructive cooperation serve as other vehicles for development.