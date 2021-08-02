“Ballad of a White Cow”, “Radiograph of a Family” to compete in Edinburgh filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Ballad of a White Cow” and “Radiograph of a Family” will be competing in the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“Ballad of a White Cow” by Behtash Sanaeiha and Maryam Moqaddam will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will take place in the capital of Scotland from August 18 to 25.

The film is about Mina, a young woman who lives alone with her deaf child as her husband was executed for a murder charge a year ago. She tries to get her life together, take good care of her child and make both ends meet. However, her life gets more sorrowful when she finds out that her husband was innocent.

The film won third place in the 2021 Berlinale Competition Audience Award this year.

Directed by Firuzeh Khosrovani, “Radiograph of a Family”, which is a co-production of Iran, Switzerland and Norway, has been selected for the documentary competition.

Khosrovani investigates her parents’ unusual marriage in this documentary steeped in bittersweet history. Hossein, a radiologist, is secular and sophisticated, while his young bride Tayi is a devout Muslim, shocked by her new husband’s Western tastes.

Khosrovani creates a poetic portrait of a fraught but loving relationship set against 1960s Switzerland and revolutionary-era Iran using family photos, other archival materials, recreated and imagined dialogue, and the geographical dimensions of her childhood home.

“Radiograph of a Family” took fourth place among the top ten favorite films selected by the audience at ZagrebDox in the Croatian capital in June.

The Edinburgh festival will open with director Michael Sarnoski’s revenge thriller “Pig” starring Nicolas Cage.

“Here Today”, a comedy about intergenerational friendship and aging by Billy Crystal will be the closing movie of the event. Crystal writes, directs and stars in this film.

Photo: Maryam Moqaddam acts in a scene from “Ballad of a White Cow”.



MMS/YAW