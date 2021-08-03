Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Saravi wins bronze at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi won a bronze medal at the 97kg category in the 2020 Olympic Games.

He defeated Finland’s Arvi Savolainen 9-2 in the bronze medal match.

Poland’s Tadeusz Michalik also defeated Hungarian Alex Szoke 10-0 to win a bronze medal in the category.

“I am happy to win the bronze medal but I think I could have competed in the final. I am happy at the moment since I made my nations happy,” Saravi said.

Iran’s Mohammadreza Geraei has already qualified for the final match of the 67kg.

He will wrestle with Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov in the final match on Wednesday.