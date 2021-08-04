TCCIMA to hold Iran-Pakistan Business Webinar on Pharmaceutical Industry

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) will hold Iran-Pakistan Business Webinar on Pharmaceutical Industry on August 11.

As announced, official from the both sides including Hassan Nourian, the consul general of Iran in Karachi, and Masood Ahmed, the trade and investment councilor of Pakistan in Tehran, Najm-Ul-Hassan Jawa, the chairman of Pakistan-Iran Business Counsel of FPCCI, and Tauqeer ul Haq, the president of Pharmaceutical Association of Pakistan, will deliver speech in the online event.

Iran and Pakistan have held several online conferences and forums on the expansion of economic and trade ties between the two sides since the coronavirus pandemic limited holding of such events.

Expansion of trade with Pakistan, and boosting exports to this neighbor is one of Iran's priorities.

