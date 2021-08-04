Iran, Finland explore avenues of mutual economic co-op

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie held talks with Finland’s Ambassador to Tehran Keijo Norvanto to discuss avenues of mutual trade.

As the ICCIMA portal reported on Tuesday, in the meeting Shafeie pointed to Finland’s achievements and experiences in fisheries, agriculture, and maritime industries and expressed Iranian companies’ readiness for using Finish side’s knowledge and experiences in this area.

“These areas are important to us; Because Iran, considering the natural situation and the severe drought in the country is looking to use new agricultural methods in the future. Therefore, we can have good cooperation with Finland in these areas,” Shafeie said.

He further pointed to the new measures that ICCIMA is taking for boosting trade with Finland, including the establishment of the Iran-Finland Joint Chamber of Commerce which is going to start operating within the next three weeks.

The Finnish ambassador in his turn, referred to the inauguration of the new government in Iran, saying: "The current situation is a critical moment in Iran and we are waiting to see what new economic developments will take place in the government."

Emphasizing the favorable relations between Iran and Finland, Norvanto referred to the meetings of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee at the embassy and added: "considering the positive talks between the two sides, we can hope to take big steps towards boosting trade relations between the two countries; as an embassy, we have a duty to develop relations with you in all areas, especially in the economic field, and I hope we will be able to continue this path after the establishment of the new government.”

He further stressed the importance of exchanging up-to-date information on the economic situation of Iran and Finland for greater cooperation between the two countries' businessmen and noted that the expansion of economic relations between the two countries requires the identification of potential areas of cooperation.

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) holds talks with Finland’s Ambassador to Tehran Keijo Norvanto in Tehran on Tuesday.