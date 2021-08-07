Value of exports from Semnan province increases 79%

Ali Sa’dedin, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that over 78,000 tons of products worth $96 million has been exported from the province in the four-month period, indicating also 11.5 percent rise in terms of weight.

The official said that the commodities have been exported to 31 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, and Persian Gulf littoral states.

Over 60 percent of the goods was exported to Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey, he added.

He said that 38 types of products are exported from Semnan province to the target countries, and named light and heavy hydrocarbons, detergent powders, construction materials such as cement, ceramic tiles, wire and cable and disposable containers as the major exported items.

Despite the problems in the fields of production and export, and also the sanctions, Semnan experienced significant growth in the field of exports, and this means that this province has a high capacity in this due, the official further highlighted.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 47 percent during the first four months of the current year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi has said that Iran has traded 50.8 million tons of non-oil products worth nearly $29 billion with other countries in the mentioned four-month period, which indicates also 21 percent growth in terms of weight on an annual basis.

The official put the four-month non-oil export at 38.3 million tons valued at $14.3 billion, with a 65-percent rise in value and a 27-percent growth in weight.

The IRICA head mentioned liquefied gas, polyethylene, iron semi-finished products, methanol, gasoline, iron and steel ingots, steel products, iron rods, liquid propane, bitumen, and copper cathode as the main exported products in the said time span.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China with about 10 million tons worth $4.3 billion, Iraq with 10.9 million tons worth $2.8 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 4.3 million tons worth $1.6 billion, Turkey with one million tons worth $923 million, and Afghanistan with 1.8 million tons worth $728 million.

MA/MA