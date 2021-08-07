Ganjzadeh wins Iran third gold at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Sajad Ganjzadeh from Iran claimed a gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category of the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

He defeated Tareh Hamedi from Saudi Arabia by Hansoku in the final match.

Hamedi was given a disqualification penalty for kicking Ganjzadeh hard in the upper body or head.

Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.

The sport is not on the program for Paris 2024, and its long-term Olympic future is up in the air.

Shooter Javad Foroughi and Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei had also won two gold medals for Iran delegation in the Games.