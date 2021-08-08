Charity foundation implements 360,000 job creation projects

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has carried out 360,000 job creation projects for the deprived over the past three years, IRNA reported on Sunday.

In the past three years, 360,000 job creation projects have been implemented in different regions of the country, of which 750 projects have been industrial enterprises, and efforts are being made to implement 200,000 projects this year (began March 21), Hossein Madani, head of the Foundation, said.

He announced that the total number of jobs created by the Barekat Foundation will reach up to 600,000 by the end of this year.

The jobs were in the fields of technology, services, animal husbandry, agriculture, and handicrafts, he added.

He went on to note that “in the capital city of Tehran, we have generated 10,000 jobs so far; This year, another 1,500 projects will be implemented throughout the province.”

Recently, the Foundation announced to open up 9,300 jobs for persons with disabilities.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG