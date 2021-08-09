NIOC’s monitoring center officially launched

TEHRAN - The monitoring center of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the outgoing Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Sunday, Shana reported.

The center is established with the aim of collecting, assessing, and displaying online information on the production, distribution, and foreign trade of oil, gas, gas condensate, petroleum products, and naphtha.

As reported, the inauguration ceremony was also attended by the NIOC Managing Director Masoud Karbasian and NIOC’s Deputy Head Farrokh Alikhani, as well as other oil industry officials.

Speaking at the event, Alikhani who was the executive director of the monitoring center project, noted that all the processes related to the production and distribution of major oil and gas products are displayed online in this monitoring center.

According to Alikhani having access to up-to-date information and data in the oil industry will pave the way for making optimal decisions in various areas.

“In the monitoring center of the National Iranian Oil Company, all information related to oil and gas production and its quantity and quality as well as the processes related to supply and distribution are fully collected and displayed online at any time,” he explained.

Based on the information collected in this center, the share of each province, city, and even facilities in the country’s oil and gas production is known and this information can help the NIOC determine the share of each facility in the oil and gas production process and set priorities for reconstruction and renovation operations, accordingly.

According to Alikhani, the monitoring center of the National Iranian Oil Company also provides the ability to determine the amount of production in desired time periods making it possible to compare production in different time periods with each other.

Referring to the important position of the National Iranian Oil Company in the country’s economy, Alikhani pointed to the establishment of such a center as an inevitable necessity and expressed hope that with the addition of information from the downstream sectors, the center will play a more effective role in the oil industry in the future.

EF/MA