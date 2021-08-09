7 idle production units revived in Semnan since late March

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, seven idle production units have been revived in Iran’s central Semnan province since the start of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Ali Teshneh-Del, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, said that this year, these units returned to the activity cycle by examining, identifying and solving various problems and difficulties.

As reported, the industry and mining sector accounts for 34 percent of Semnan province's employment and 22 percent of the province's GDP.

In early July, the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) had announced that 240 idle industrial units have been revived in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year.

Emphasizing that one of the most important programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade is to activate the semi-active and stagnant units, Ali Rasoulian said that reviving 1,600 idle and semi-active industrial units in the industrial parks and zones is targeted for this year.

With the revival of each idle industrial unit, 26 job opportunities will be created, which is expected that more than 100,000 jobs will be created in the country this year through the return of industrial units to the production cycle, the official stated.

Last year, 1,557 stagnant and semi-active units returned to the production cycle in the industrial parks with a financing of 35 trillion rials (over $833 million), providing employment for 27,000 people, the ISIPO head further said.

