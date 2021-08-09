Experts to discuss post-coronavirus tourism

TEHRAN – Travel experts from Iran and other international fellows are scheduled to attend a webinar to discuss new marketing strategies to rebuild tourism in the post coronavirus era.

Benefitting from recent international case studies and experiences, the webinar, which will be held on August 28, is expected to yield a roadmap “to rebuild a sustainable tourism industry for all”, according to organizers.

The deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri, Hassan Ansari, and Hamid Zargham from Iran, Shirin Amonzada from Tajikistan, Beka Jakeli from Spain, Kazem Vadadari from Japan, and Zohreh Zarezadeh from Australia are amongst experts who will explore the challenges and opportunities for sustainable travel.

According to organizers, tourism, in addition to its economic strength, promotes movements among members of the global community presently distanced because of unfortunate Covid-19 and other political incongruities. “Thus, in its full force, tourism has the capacity of promoting both peace and prosperity in our global village.”

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Teymouri explained how traveling and hospitality sectors of the country are adopting the virus-related limitations, stressing the need to re-analyze target markets, redefine tourism products and improve the level of e-services. “We need to revise marketing strategies, and to redefine tourism products by paying great attention to nature tours, rural tourism, ecotourism, agricultural tourism as a tool to empower local communities and travel businesses.”

Last year, Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced that mass, unplanned travels are not approved. “The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused damage to the tourism industry in Iran and [other parts of] the world in such a way that according to statistics, 50 million people are directly and indirectly exposed to unemployment due to the virus spread in the global scene…. yet, mass or unplanned and irresponsible travels are not approved to take place during the coronavirus era.”

Smart and responsible traveling should replace "do not travel” recommendations, the minister stressed, adding: “In our country, Corona has caused problems in the tourism industry and the worrying point is the continuation of this trend.”

Mounesan has repeatedly announced that his ministry is in full coordination with the Ministry of Health for strictly implementing health protocols in travel destinations, hospitably centers, and museums, amongst others, underlining that “people’s health is our priority.”

Tourism [industry of Iran] was growing before the corona [outbreak], its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, near the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent, the minister explained.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

