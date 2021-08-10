New hotels expected to help boost tourism in Maku

TEHRAN – Two hotels are currently under construction in the northwestern Iranian city of Maku and its free zone in West Azarbaijan province.

“The city will gain 200 beds and 500 rooms from the construction of two four and five-star hotels, which are expected to help boost [local] tourism upon their completion,” the provincial tourism chief has announced.

A major advantage of the Mako-free zone is its close distance to the border with Turkey, which makes it a perfect center for attracting and developing tourism in the region, the official added.

He also noted that the tourism sector of Maku is open to private investors.

Maku enjoys a unique geographical and natural location. In a valley passes through which the Zangmar River divides Maku into two parts, the city is located 1294 meters above sea level.

The city is surrounded by the Qarasu River and Turkey from the north, the Aras River (the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia) from the east, Khoy from the south, and Turkey from the west.

Due to the surrounding stony mountains, this city has a moderate climate in winter and a hotter climate in summer.

Mountainous landscapes, flourishing pastures, hot water springs, waterfalls, protected areas, and hunting grounds are some of the tourist attractions of this area.

Maku is located on the main Tabriz-Bazargan road and has an excellent strategic location.

Among the city’s most significant features are its role as the country’s only land border business and a link to Europe. As part of Maku’s economy, there is an industrial complex on the Maku-Bazargan road.

The majority of the locals in Maku rely on cross-border trade, agriculture, and animal husbandry for their livelihood.

ABU/AFM

