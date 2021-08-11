Sajadi candidate for Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

TEHRAN – Hamid Sajadi Hazavehhas been proposed by Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to the Majlis (Parliament) as Sports and Youth Minister.

Raisi released the names of his proposed cabinet ministers to the Majlis on Wednesday.

Sajadi, 52, is a retired middle and long-distance runner. He represented Iran at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. Sajadi holds multiple indoor and outdoor national track records for Iran.

He won a gold medal at the 1991 Asian Athletics Championships 3000-meter steeplechase. Sajadi also won four bronze medals at the 1993 (Manilla), 1995 (Jakarta), 1998 (Fukuoka) and 2000 (Jakarta).

Sajadi has claimed a silver medal at the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

He has also worked as director of Kish Island Free Zone Organization, general manager of Saipa football club and he also was a member of the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS).