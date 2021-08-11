Moveable properties in South Khorasan made national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of ten moveable properties in South Khorasan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the eastern province, CHTN reported.

The stones of ancient Iranian windmills locally known as “asbads”, traditional bride dresses, leather shoes, a wooden door, and stone statues were among the historical properties added to the list.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

The province is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM



