Kashan: a living piece of history on the edge of harsh desert

Kashan is home to many historical places, photogenic bazaars, mosques, madrasas, caravansaries, and centuries-old houses some of which transformed into cozy boutique hotels where you could experience the traditional life.

Rosewater distillation festivals, handwoven textiles, rugs, and famed local dishes are some other famous examples to describe the ancient city.

Tabatabai, Brujerdi, Ameri, and Abbasi houses are of the most famed in Kashan, featuring incredible architecture, which certainly will enchant you!

Furthermore, Sultan Mir-Ahmad bathhouse is a recommendable place to see. Its fine tile work, stucco, and lights are breathtaking. Also don’t forget the main bazaar, where you can find typical Kashani souvenirs, like the rosewater which is ubiquitous.

Need some rest? Escape the city and go to the Fin Garden, which is registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The UN cultural body asserts that the flawless design of the Persian Garden, along with its ability to respond to extreme climatic conditions, is the result of an inspired and intelligent application of different fields of knowledge, i.e. technology, water management and engineering, architecture, botany, and agriculture.

The Agha Bozorg Mosque is one of the best examples of Islamic structures to visit in Kashan. The relatively modest mosque is famous for its symmetrical design. Next for being in use as a place of worship, it is a madrasa too! To be specific, a theological school.

Make also a day trip to the scenic Maranjab desert. One of the best reachable deserts in Iran to get into. Explore the high dunes by camel, your camera, and just wander around. Watch the sunrise, or wait till sunset and the hereinafter star heaven. The desert inspires everyone!

If you have time, pay a visit to Abyaneh village, which is located around 90 km southward. Abyaneh is known for its beautiful architecture, traditional clothing specifically from the inhabitants, and its old dialect of Persian that dates from the Sassanian Empire. The village and its people’s ways of life and traditions have survived practically unchanged for hundreds of years. It will be an unforgettable day trip from Kashan.

Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys to Isfahan and Yazd, but this delightful oasis city is one of the most alluring destinations in the country.

During the reign of the Seljuks (1051–1118), Kashan became famous for its textiles, pottery, and tiles, reaching high levels of accomplishment in each of these industries. Today, Kashan and its surrounding towns and villages are also widely known as a major center for the production of rose water, which is sold at outlets around the main tourist attractions and dedicated stores in the local bazaars.

Put the prehistoric Tepe Sialk, which is situated near Kashan, on your to-do list. The site has yielded remains of settlements dating to the 6th millennium BC. Kashan was also the center of Persian ceramics, producing decorated pottery and glazed tiles exported throughout the Near East. Its lusterwares were especially famous, while its woolen and silk carpets are among Iran’s finest.

Under travelers' eyes

Here is a selection of comments that visitors to Kashan have posted to TripAdvisor:

"Great day trip"

[Our tour guide] Hossein made the best of our day trip in the Kashan area, with our amazing driver Jafar and our guide Fatimah we had a wonderful day to the salt lake and desert with food and water provided. We recommend skipping the visit to Kashan city and directly go outside and enjoy around. You can visit inside Kashan on your own. (SalimosDeBilbao from Bilbao, Spain)

"Amazing one day tour of Kashan"

I booked to do a one-day city tour with them & it was fantastic! I arrived 1h later than the expected arrival time from Tehran (with no way to inform them as I hadn’t had the chance to get a local sim card yet) & they were very gracious about it. I really enjoyed my tour with Alex, it was informative & packed with interesting historical facts. I learned a lot about Iranian architecture & culture from him. (EmG from Melbourne, Australia)

"Excellent tours"

We did a tour around Kashan, where we saw most highlights including the salt lake and a desert sunset, without feeling rushed. As stated here by other travelers.

The next day we visited Abyaneh with Ibrahim, who is also a very nice and funny guy, and then traveled to Barzok for an overnight stay in this mountain village. This was less of a sightseeing trip but more laid back talks with the nice villagers, eating with a local family, a short walk through the mountains, visiting an artisan carpet workshop, Saeed guided us so well here! All this is very much recommended! Evelien B. from Antwerp, Belgium))

