What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Ali Seyyedani is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

O Gallery 2 is displaying artworks in various media by Ava Afshari, Ailar Dastgiri, Niki Fallahfar, Arash Qelich, Amin Moazzami, Kimia Dehqan and a number of other artists in an exhibition entitled “Claustrophilia”.

The exhibitions will run until August 24 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

Painting

* An exhibition curated by Kiarash Alimi is currently showcasing paintings by Taha Heidari, Ziba Rajabi, Sam Samiei and Yasaman Nozari at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 27 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alireza Nikzad, Parisa Mirhaj, Helia Afazeli, Fatemeh Ramezani, Fatemeh Mohammadi, Maryam Adibian and several other artists.

The exhibit named “Glance” will run until August 17 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Vahid Gholami is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition titled “To the Garden of Dreams” at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 18 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Paintings by Abdorrasul Gharibi are currently on view in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 22 at the gallery located at 11 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Vahid Chamaani .

The exhibition entitled “Amino Acid” will be running until September 3 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off Southern Mofatteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Hanieh Rahimian and Shiva Abazarian is on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery 1.

Soo Gallery 2 is hanging paintings by Babak Haji-Hassan in an exhibition titled “One of Us”.

Soo Gallery 3 is also showcasing paintings by Mona Barani, Nasim Asgari and Nastaran Qadiri in an exhibition named “Needle”.

The exhibits will continue until September 3 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by Amir Akbari are currently on view in an exhibition at Parallel Circuit Gallery.

The exhibit named “Uppercut” will be running until August 27 at the gallery that can be found at 409 Bamshad Alley, Hafez St. near the College Crossroads.



Sculpture/painting

* Iranshahr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Anahita Shahamati.

The exhibit will run until August 26 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Multimedia

* Artworks is various media by Samaneh Mahdipur, Shaereh Fathian, Narges Ahmadi, Ali-Asgahr Farmani, Payam Rezai, Elaheh Mohammadi and dozens of other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 22 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

MMS/YAW