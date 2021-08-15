Iran’s Zarif wishes ‘peaceful transition’ in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advises rival Afghan sides that like occupation, violence and war will never help settle the long-running conflict in Afghanistan, and expresses hope for a “peaceful transition” of power in the country.

“Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems,” Zarif tweeted.

The comments by Zarif comes as the Taliban have entered Kabul and a transitional committee has been formed to hand over power to the Taliban in a peaceful way.

The transitional committee is led by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s lead negotiator with the Taliban.

Zarif said, “Iran welcomes announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders. We hope that it can lead to dialogue & a peaceful transition in Afghanistan.”

Zarif reiterated that “Iran stands ready to continue its peacemaking efforts” in Afghanistan.

