Iranian, Russian presidents vow to help establish security in Afghanistan

TEHRAN - During a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russia President Vladimir said Tehran and Moscow are ready to help establish peace and security in the war-torn Afghanistan.

The phone conversation took place after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday without a fight and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

In addition to Afghanistan, the two presidents also discussed a range of other issues.

“The establishment of security, peace and tranquility in Afghanistan has always been emphasized by the Islamic Republic [of Iran], and we believe that all active Afghan groups should work together to establish stability in the country as soon as possible and make the U.S. withdrawal a turning point for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Raisi told Putin in the phone conversations, according to Press TV.

The new Iranian president also said deepening ties with Russia was one of Tehran’s foreign policy priorities.

“We seek to remove obstacles in relations and open new windows for cooperation, and are firm to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Russia,” Raisi added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic is firm to finalize comprehensive document with Moscow.

"We have a serious will to finalize the comprehensive document of Iran-Russia cooperation as soon as possible."

He also thanked Russia for its initiative to launch the process of Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and described it as a step towards strengthening relations between Tehran and Moscow.

The president also said Iran as a party to international treaties, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is serious to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.