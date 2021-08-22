Innovative prototypes of ancient handicrafts produced in Zanjan 

TEHRAN- A team of Iranian researchers and crafters has made some innovative prototypes of ancient handicrafts, which their practical know-how is passed down from generation to generation across Zanjan province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Charuq (a local style of women's handmade shoes), filigrees, knives, potteries, and copper dishes have been recreated as a demonstration for researchers and artists interested in the region’s handicrafts for their further studies, Amir Arjmand said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

“Several of the products have a long history and could be redesigned for new capabilities and applications,” the official added.

He also noted that every region has its own handicrafts created according to its customs and traditions, and the handicrafts of each area reflect its values and culture.

Back in April, the official announced that handicraft products worth more than $1.3 million were exported from Zanjan province in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19).

Handicrafts provided a very good capacity to generate income and jobs, and led to the development of the province, he mentioned.

"Zanjan, as one of the most important provinces of metal handicrafts in the country, has a prominent position in production, and handicraft artists of the province are at the forefront of production.”

He also said Zanjan's handicrafts, including knives, Giveh (kind of traditional shoe), traditional jewelry, leather products, and tapestry are mostly exported to Iraq, the Persian Gulf littoral states, Turkey, and European countries.

Knifemaking is one of the oldest handicrafts practiced for centuries in several Iranian cities, of which the northwestern city of Zanajn is the most famous.

Knives, swords, and daggers were produced and a lot of knife-making workshops were active in these cities. But due to their design, cut, diversity, and durability, Zanjan knives have been the most successful.

Hand-made copper dishes are very popular in the central province of Isfahan and Zanjan. In addition to being useful for human health, these products can also be used as decorative pieces and are considered to be superb works of art.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with metal groundwork.

In January 2020, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in December 2019.

ABU/AFM

