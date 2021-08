TEHRAN – Greco-Roman wrestling team head coach will remain as Iran coach until 2022 Asian Games.

Under his leadership, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won a gold and a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Mohammadreza Geraei seized a gold medal at the 67kg and Mohammadhadi Saravi won a bronze medal at the 97kg category.

Bana, 63, will also lead Iran at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.