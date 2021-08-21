Story of Mokhtar Saqafi’s uprising breaks new ground for game developers

TEHRAN – The Basij Cyberspace has created a computer game based on the story of Mokhtar Saqafi’s uprising.

The third-person sword-fighting game named “Uprising Season”, which will surprise gamers with its high quality, is scheduled to be released in the near future, Basij Cyberspace director Moslem Moein said on Thursday.

The uprising was organized by Mokhtar Saqafi a few years after the events of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram in 680 CE, to take revenge against the killers of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

This game is the second part of the trilogy “Ambassador of Love”. The game has been designed in 12 stages, which begin from Mokhtar’s captivity in Ibn Ziad’s prison, his journey to Mecca, his uprising and finally, his victory over the killers of the Imam (AS) and his companions.

“The game developers have done their best to make a game of high quality in order to gain Iranian and foreign gamers’ satisfaction,” Moein noted.

The Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA created the first part of the trilogy entitled “Ambassador of Love” in December 2020. The center called it the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project so far.

“Young, skilled game developers of the country have completed the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project to fill its gamers with sheer excitement,” Mehdi Jafari Jozani of MATNA said at that time.

“Ambassador of Love” is a third-person action-adventure game that starts with the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi (AS), the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), to Kufa a few days before the Ashura uprising that led to the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions in 680.

The game also has an Iranian character named Mehran who embarks on a journey from the Iranian city of Rey to visit Muslim ibn Aqil (AS) in Kufa. The story of the game is narrated by Mehran.

The team of the developers has used Unreal Engine 4 to create the game. The engine was launched by Epic Games, an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.

The engine has been used in the world-renowned games such as “Gears 5” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

Photo: A poster for the computer game “Uprising Season”.

MMS/YAW

