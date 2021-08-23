Moveable properties in southwest Iran added to national heritage list

TEHRAN - A total of 14 moveable properties, which are being kept at museums and historical sites of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Monday in a letter to the governor-general of the southwestern province, CHTN reported.

Inscriptions, petroglyphs, and a Zarih (a gilded, lattice structure that encloses graves in a mosque or Islamic shrines), wooden doors, and gravestones were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Three historical minbars (pulpits) of the centuries-old mosques across the province were also registered on the list.

A minbar is where the imam stands to deliver sermons in a mosque or in the Hussainia where the speaker sits and lectures the congregation.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is the birthplace of various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AFM