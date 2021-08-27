90 civilians, 13 U.S. soldiers killed in Kabul attack claimed by ISIS

Scores of Afghan civilians and at least 13 members of the U.S. military have been killed and many more injured in Kabul suicide bombing attacks claimed by the ISIS terrorist group, Press TV reports.

Two explosions rattled the area outside the airport in the Afghan capital on Thursday amid the precarious security situation following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Following the attacks, the ISIS Amaq news agency said on its Telegram channel that the terror group was behind the explosions.

A suicide bomber from ISIS "managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at 'Baran Camp' near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them," it said.

The attacks killed 12 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic, U.S. officials confirmed, noting 18 other U.S. service members were injured.

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement. "A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack."

A senior Afghan health official also said 90 Afghan civilians were dead and over 100 others wounded.

Meanwhile, General Kenneth McKenzie, the leader of U.S. Central Command, said that the United States would retaliate against the perpetrators of the attack.

"We believe it is their desire to continue these attacks and we expect those attacks to continue and we're doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks," McKenzie said, noting, "We will go after them.”

McKenzie also said that immediately after the explosions, gunmen opened fire on service members and civilians.

Kirby said earlier that one of the explosions happened "at the airport's Abbey Gate" and "at least one other explosion happened at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

U.S. forces helping to evacuate Afghans braced for more attacks on Friday after the Thursday attack.