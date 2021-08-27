Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attacks at Kabul airport

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday morning censured the deadly terrorist attacks at the Kabul Airport on Thursday and expressed deepest condolences over the heinous acts.

Condemning attacks targeting defenseless Afghan people and any terrorist operations directed at men, women, youth and children, Khatibzadeh expressed hope that an inclusive government would be formed immediately in Kabul and relevant bodies discharge their responsibilities to protect people’s lives and property.

Condemnation and condolences have poured in from the world following the twin blasts outside Kabul’s airport that killed at least 110 people with dozens of others wounded.

Thursday’s attack was claimed by ISIL (ISIS) in Afghanistan, which said its suicide bombers singled out “translators and collaborators with the American army”.

More than 100 people were killed, including at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans, at the Kabul airport when two blasts ripped through crowds trying to enter the American-controlled facility, disrupting the final push of the U.S.-led evacuation effort, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A suicide bomb attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate was followed by an assault by gunmen, officials said. Another bomb attack took place nearby, at a hotel outside the airport, officials said. Eighteen U.S. service members were injured, the Pentagon said.

The attack marked the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011, and came just five days before the Biden administration’s deadline for the complete military withdrawal from the country. The military expects more attacks, Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters.

President Biden on Thursday evening said he was heartbroken by the violence and vowed to retaliate for the attacks, while promising to continue evacuation efforts.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. He said he had instructed his national security advisers to develop response plans to the attack.

SA/PA