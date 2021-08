TOKYO – Iran wheelchair basketball lost to the U.S. 65-41 in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

In the match held at the Ariake Arena, Mohsen Sayari scored 17 points for Iran while Steve Serio led the U.S. with 12 points.

Iran, who were defeated against Australia 81-39 on Thursday, will meet Algeria on Saturday.

The top four of the six teams in each group will qualify for the next stage.