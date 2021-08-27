Dealing with effects of pandemic on artists’ lives top priority for new culture minister 

TEHRAN – Iran’s new culture minister has said that dealing with the repercussion of the pandemic on the lives of artists is a top priority for his organization.

Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks in a meeting with former culture minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi on Thursday just one day after winning a vote of confidence from the Iranian Parliament, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced in a press release.

“Due to the pandemic, artists and people working in cultural fields have been facing hard days over the pandemic and this popular government is seeking to pass the current condition to support them,” he said.

He added that the culture ministry will pursue the endeavors made by the former minister to vaccinate artists and cultural figures so that to help the cultural and art center resume their regular activities.

“We will try to make use Mr. Salahi’s vast cultural and scientific experience as the president has emphasized the need to interact with former managers so that to do our best in our mission,” he added.

Salahi also wished Esmaeili good luck in his mission and said, “I will serve as a soldier wherever there will be a need for my help.”

“In each new management, new activities and works will absolutely form, however, communication with the past can help new managers head toward the future with more knowledge,” he added.

Esmaeili has not been welcomed by artists and cineastes as he accused them of disregarding the values of the Islamic Revolution in his programs discussed at the Iranian Parliament.

He has also has challenged the legality of the Iranian House of Cinema, which is the official guild of Iranian cineastes.

Esmaeili is scheduled officially inaugurated as the new culture ministry this week.

Photo: New culture minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili (L) and his former counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Salehi meet at his office in Tehran on August 26, 2021.

