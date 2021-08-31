“White and Colorful” by Mohammadreza Masumi wins gold medal at Issyk-Kul exhibit

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mohammadreza Masumi has won a gold medal at the 2nd Issyk-Kul International Exhibition of Photography in Kyrgyzstan.

He received the honor from the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) in the Travel Section of the exhibit for his photo “White and Colorful” depicting an aerial photo of a snow-covered green space.

Masumi was a jury member of the 2nd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography 2021 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He has also been honored at several other international events, including the 3rd International Art Photographic Salon Varadinum in Romania in 2019.

He won the Varadinum Silver Medal in the Travel Section of the contest for his single photo “Cold Road”.

In the Travel Section of the Issyk-Kul exhibition, Iranian photographer Mir-Ali Parandak also won the FPC Trophy for his photo “Tawaf”, which shows Muslim pilgrims turning around the Kaaba.

His fellow Iranian photographer Omidreza Purnabi was awarded an honorable mention for his photo “Colorful”.

Several other Iranian photographers were also honored in various categories of the showcase.

In the Open Monochrome Section, Mohammadreza Masumi’s “Birdman” won the FPC Trophy, while Asghar Besharati’s “Form” and Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh’s “Yazdi Handkerchief” were awarded the FIAP Ribbons.

“Beautiful Eyes” by Mohammad Esteki and “Missal” by Mehdi Zabolabbasi won honorable mentions.

The FIAP Gold Medal of this category was given to Kostadin Madzharov from Bulgaria for “A Look at the Sky”.

Zabolabbasi’s “Linchan” and Hadi Dehghanpur’s “Corona Bride” also won honorable mentions in the Open Section, while Samir Al Busaidi from Oman received the FIAP Gold Medal for “Reading of Pump”.

In the Water Section, Asghar Besharati’s “Camal”, Abbas Hajihossein Kalantar’s “Water Color” and Mahmud Kameli’s “Whirlpool” won honorable mentions. The FIAP Gold Medal of this category went to “Grizzly Bear Catches Fish” by Jie Fischer from the U.S.



In the Sea Section, Asghar Besharati’s “Boat” won an honorable mention, Italian photographer Fausto Meini received the FIAP Gold Medal for “With Salty Lips”.

Mohammad Esteki was awarded an honorable mention for “Move” in the Landscape Section, which gave its FIAP Gold Medal to Italian photographer Marzio Vizzoni for “Balloon over Bagan”.

The winners were selected by a jury composed of Yulia Artemyeva, Geza Lennert, and Saeid Arabzadeh.

Photo: “White and Colorful” by Iranian photographer Mohammadreza Masumi won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 2nd Issyk-Kul International Exhibition of Photography in Kyrgyzstan.

MMS