TEHRAN – Iran beat Argentina in straight sets (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-11) in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Iran will meet Poland on Wednesday in the semifinal round while Russia play Bulgaria.

Italy are the defending champions, having won their second title in Tunisia.

The competition started on Aug. 24 in Tehran and will run until Sept. 2.