Raisi says Covid-19 vaccine import has increased

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi announced on Wednesday an increase in imports and domestic production of vaccine in efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have received good news regarding increase in imports and domestic production of vaccines, which is promising,” Raisi said.

Raisi also described increase in the number of vaccinations as commendable but insufficient.

"One of the necessary preconditions for booming businesses and the reopening of schools and scientific and academic centers is public vaccination," the president remarked.

The president added, “Vaccination centers have been doubled or tripled by the Ministry of Health and the cooperation of relevant institutions. We hope that by providing the required vaccines via import and domestic production, it will be possible to reopen the training centers as soon as possible, and if the required quorum is reached with a delay, the reopening of the training centers will be delayed.”