Iran start 2022 World Cup Qualifiers round 3 on high

TEHRAN – Iran football team defeated Syria 1-0 in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Group A clash at Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored the solitary goal of the match in the 56th minute.

The Iranians will have the chance to make it two wins from two when they face Iraq in Doha on Tuesday, while Syria will have the opportunity to bounce back against the United Arab Emirates in Amman.