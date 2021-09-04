Rural texture undergoes restoration in Kerman 

TEHRAN – Villages of Hanza and Bab Zangi in Kerman province have undergone some rehabilitation works to amend their historical texture, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

For Hanza village, a budget of nine billion rials ($214,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to complete its restoration project, Mojtaba Shafiei said on Thursday.

“Parts of the paving roads of Bab Zangi village have been repaired so far as part of its refurbishment, and more funding will be required,” the official explained.

The big and sprawling Kerman has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/AFM