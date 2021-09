TEHRAN – Taekwondo athlete Mahdi Pourrahnama claimed the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

He lost to his Mexican rival Juan Diego Garcia Lopez 26-20 at the men k44 -75kg category final match.

Pourrahnama started his campaign with a 37-21 win over Fatih Celik and then beat Kazakhstan’s Nurlan Dombayev 24-6 in the semifinal.