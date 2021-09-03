Fresco festival honors Iran’s “Kids” for promoting family values 

TEHRAN – Iranian short drama “The Kids” has won an award for promoting family values at the 8th Fresco International Film Festival in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

Directed by Amir Daryani, the film tells the story of Sina and Mobina, a brother and sister, who appear in a family court to separate due to a hostile environment in their domestic life. This is the first time a brother and sister have decided to break up legally.

The festival was launched to screen art and spiritual films promoting humanitarian values through spiritual and cultural dialogue.

Winners of the edition of the festival were announced last Sunday.

“In the Creation. Human Collage” by Armenian director Arsen Arakelyan and “Saving Komitas” by Yaroslav Osetrov from Russia won the awards for the Hero of Our Days.

“Africa” by Daria Binevskaya received the award for Best Message: Hope and “One Day We Will Be Happy” by Ekaterina Saunina was awarded for the Best Message: Today. Both films are from Russia.

The award for Best Message: Love” was given to “Nadezhda” by Tatyana Churzina from Russia.

“Letters of Happiness” by Svetlana Sukhanova from Russia won the award for Best Message: Faith.

“Mr. Citizen” by Marinos Kartikkis from Cyprus was honored for its message of humanity and family values and “Little Girl’s Shoes” by Cedar Shresta from Nepal garnered the award for Best Message: Optimism.

The award for Best Message: Tolerance went to “The Headband of Amanis” by Renata Diniz from Brazil.

Russia director Ani Oganesyan’s “Under the Nest of the Ragiles” won the award for Best Message: Friendship, and “Seed” by Malaysian director Lek Chu was honored with the award for Best Message: Clean Planet.

The Fresco International Film Festival is organized every year with the main support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

Iranian short movies “Take a Nap” by Mina Qaseminia and “The Land of Ants” by Isa Babai were also screened at the festival, however, they failed to win an award.

Photo: Iranian short drama “The Kids” by Amir Daryani.

MMS/YAW