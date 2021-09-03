Iranian women go beyond the limits

TOKYO – The Iranian women have been amazing so far at the 2020 Paralympic Games with three gold medal they have won in three disciplines. They have written their names in the Paralympics history book.

Archer Zahra Nemati ended Iranian women’s title drought by winning a gold medal in the women's individual recurve W1/W2 in the 2012 Paralympic Games. She became the first Iranian woman to win a gold medal at either the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Nemati also seized a bronze medal in the women's team recurve in London.

Four years later in Rio, she proved that winning a gold medal was not accidental and claimed her second Paralympics gold in individual recurve open and also took a silver at the team recurve open.

Nemati hit a perfect 10 in a shoot-off to win her third individual Paralympic gold in a row in Tokyo.

She is the second archer in history, after Paola Fantato, to win golds at three different editions of the Paralympic Games.

But it’s not the whole story for the Iranian women.

Sareh Javanmardi is the second amazing woman in the Games. She made a brace in the 2016 Paralympic Games by winning a gold medal in the 10 m air pistol SH1 and a gold in the mixed 50 m pistol SH1. She had already started her glorious way in London 2012 after winning a bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol SH1.

Now, she has another chance to win one more gold in the mixed 50 m pistol SH1 on Saturday. If Javanmardi seizes the gold in the event, she will become the most decorated Iranian athlete.

And Hashemiyeh Motaghian set an example for women in the country by clinching gold in the javelin F56 with a World record throw of 24.50m.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words. There was so much going through my mind I can’t tell. You don’t know how much this gold means to me and my family and the country as a whole,” said a thrilled Moavi, with the help of a translator.

Yes, it’s true. The Iranian women have gone beyond their limits and the future is bright for them.

They have to go much further, go beyond their limits.